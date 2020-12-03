Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may surge to 1.35 on a Brexit deal

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3363.. Cable traded sideways in Asia Wed b4 briefly rising to 1.3441 at European open, however, sterling then tumbled to 1.3339 in Europe, then to session lows of 1.3288 in NY on negative Brexit news b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although decline to 1.2676 (Sep) due to market concerns of a hard Brexit signals temp. top is made, cable's rise to 1.3442 on Tue suggests pullback has ended n upside bias remains for a re-test of 1.3482, then 1.3566 in early Dec. On the downside, only below 1.3177 prolongs sideways swings n risks 1.3107, break would head to 1.3050. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling may surge to 1.35 on a Brexit deal, tensions reaching new highs
Nerves are wreaked, deal or no deal? Tensions around Brexit talks have been hitting new highs and that is reflected in the pound's price. Every headline causes jitters ahead of official updates due on Thursday or on Friday.
The latest news pieces have been positive. Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he believes a Brexit deal can be reached within the next few days. Reuters quotes unnamed EU diplomats that say a deal could come on Friday or over the weekend. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retakes 1.3400 mark, bulls eyeing a move towards channel resistance
The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Thursday and built on the previous day's intraday bounce from sub-1.3300 levels. The pair has now reclaimed the 1.3400 mark, with bulls now eyeing a move towards three-month tops set earlier this week.
From a technical perspective, the recent move up from the 1.2675 region – lows touched on September 23 – has been along an upward sloping channel and points to a well-established bullish trend. This, along with the emergence of some dip-buying near the 1.3285-80 region, supports prospects for an extension of the appreciating move. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3418
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.3367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3268
|Daily SMA50
|1.3079
|Daily SMA100
|1.3045
|Daily SMA200
|1.2735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3441
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
