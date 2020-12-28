Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may be subject to post-Brexit rebalancing

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints rising wedge on hourly chart despite Brexit optimism

GBP/USD stays heavy around 1.3545, down 0.08% intraday, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. In doing so, the pair portrays a bearish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) formation.

While the multiple pullbacks from 1.3619/24 area join normal RSI conditions to suggest further weakness in GBP/USD prices, sellers will wait for the confirmation of the rising wedge before taking entries. As a result, a clear downside break of 1.3525, also piercing off the 200-HMA level of 1.3460 becomes necessary for the GBP/USD bears to cheer.

GBP/USD Forecast: Post-Brexit rebalancing

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3618 as hopes for a post-Brexit trade deal continued to underpin the pound. The pair retreated to settle in the 1.3550 price zone after an agreement was finally reached on Christmas Eve. During the weekend, the EU and the UK published the full text of their post-Brexit arrangement, which includes details on trade, law enforcement and dispute settlement among other things.

