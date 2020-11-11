Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD marks another pullback below 1.3300

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with short-term rising wedge resistance amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD eases to 1.3267 amid the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable marks another failure to cross 1.3280 while keeping a two-week-old rising wedge bearish pattern intact. Other than the inability to cross the immediate resistance, overbought RSI also favors the short-term sellers.

It should, however, be noted that the October 21 high near 1.3175 becomes additional support, other than the support line of the rising wedge around 1.3195, before recalling the bears.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Upbeat UK employment data provide support

The GBP/USD pair surged to a fresh two-month high of 1.3277, helped by upbeat UK employment data. The ILO unemployment rate in the three months to September resulted as expected at 4.8%, while Average Earnings in the same period increased by more than anticipated. Also, the October Claimant Count Change shows a drop of 29.8K, much better than the expected 36K increase.

Read More ...