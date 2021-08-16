Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Market participants waiting for UK employment figures

GBP/USD has been drifting lower as the safe-haven dollar finds reasons to rise . Concerns about Britain's covid situation could keep cable depressed even if the greenback drops. Monday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Has sterling's bounce already ended? The chart is showing that GBP/USD has set to lower highs, exposing the currency pair's weakness – and for good reasons. Read more...

GBP/USD under pressure as greenback perks up again. Risk-off markets are taking their toll on forex at the start of the week . GBP/USD is down some 0.17% on the day as the greenback makes back some ground following a dismal performance at the end of last week's trade. Cable is trading at 1.3841 after falling from a high of 1.3878 to a low of 1.3827. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day at around 1.3854. The pair depended solely on the dollar’s demand, or the lack of it, ignoring news coming from the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, news showed a sharp increase in the value of goods imported from Northern Ireland to the Republic, up by 77%, while the value of exports rose 43%. Companies on both sides of Ireland are making their way to avoid difficulties resulting from the Brexit protocol. Read more...

