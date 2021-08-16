Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Market participants waiting for UK employment figures

GBP/USD Forecast: Market participants waiting for UK employment figures
The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day at around 1.3854. The pair depended solely on the dollar’s demand, or the lack of it, ignoring news coming from the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, news showed a sharp increase in the value of goods imported from Northern Ireland to the Republic, up by 77%, while the value of exports rose 43%. Companies on both sides of Ireland are making their way to avoid difficulties resulting from the Brexit protocol. Read more...
GBP/USD remains under pressure on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD under pressure as greenback perks up again. Risk-off markets are taking their toll on forex at the start of the week. GBP/USD is down some 0.17% on the day as the greenback makes back some ground following a dismal performance at the end of last week's trade. Cable is trading at 1.3841 after falling from a high of 1.3878 to a low of 1.3827. Read more...
GBP/USD
Overview
Today last price1.3842
Today Daily Change-0.0026
Today Daily Change %-0.19
Today daily open1.3868
Trends
Daily SMA201.3835
Daily SMA501.3889
Daily SMA1001.3927
Daily SMA2001.3778
Levels
Previous Daily High1.3875
Previous Daily Low1.3791
Previous Weekly High1.3894
Previous Weekly Low1.3791
Previous Monthly High1.3984
Previous Monthly Low1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%1.3843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%1.3823
Daily Pivot Point S11.3814
Daily Pivot Point S21.376
Daily Pivot Point S31.373
Daily Pivot Point R11.3898
Daily Pivot Point R21.3929
Daily Pivot Point R31.3983
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer even if the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has been drifting lower as the safe-haven dollar finds reasons to rise. Concerns about Britain's covid situation could keep cable depressed even if the greenback drops. Monday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Has sterling's bounce already ended? The chart is showing that GBP/USD has set to lower highs, exposing the currency pair's weakness – and for good reasons. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
