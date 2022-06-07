GBP/USD marches firmly to fresh-weekly high but shy of 1.2600 on UK political turmoil
The British pound climbs for the second straight day amidst two days of a volatile trading session, courtesy of political issues, mainly the Boris Johnson no-confidence vote on Monday. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2593, gaining 0.54% on the day. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2483
|Daily SMA50
|1.269
|Daily SMA100
|1.3033
|Daily SMA200
|1.3291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.243
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2535
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2819
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound stays vulnerable amid political jitters
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having touched its weakest level since May 19 earlier in the day. The pair stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.2500 in the European trading hours and the near-term technical outlook suggests that sellers look to retain control. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Keeps traction but downside remains at risk as negative tone prevails in fundamentals
Cable bounces from a daily low at 1.2430 (the lowest since May 19, after being hit by the story about confidence vote on PM Boris Johnson. Although Johnson survived the vote, he suffered significant political damage as 41% of Conservative MP’s voted against him, with focus on two elections on June 23, which would further undermine Johnson’s position if Conservatives lose these seats. Read more...
