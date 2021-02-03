Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD manages to hold above the psychological support at the 1.3600 zone

GBP/USD analysis: Broke rising wedge pattern
GBP/USD
On Tuesday, the GBP/USD exchange rate breached the rising wedge pattern south.
Given that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3690 area, it is likely that bears could prevail in the market. The pair could target the 1.3610 level, which provided support during the previous and this week.
In the meantime, note that the exchange rate could gain support from the weekly S1 located at 1.3629. If the given level holds, the rate could trade sideways within the following trading session.
GBP/USD trims losses, remains around 1.3650
The GBP/USD is hovering around 1.3650, modestly lower for the day. The US dollar is showing no clear direction during the America session, unable to benefit from better-than-expected US economic data.
Data above expectations, BoE next
In the US, the ADP report showed a surprisingly high level of increase in private jobs during January. Service sector data also came in above expectations, with the ISM rising unexpectedly to the strongest level in two years. The numbers point to a positive surprise in Friday’s official employment report.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
