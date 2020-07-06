Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD managed to edge higher on Friday

GBP/USD analysis: Tests medium-term channel

At the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate consolidated at 1.2470. During Monday morning, the rate was testing the upper line of the medium-term descending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that a reversal south could occur. In this case the currency pair could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the Fibo 50.00% and the weekly PP in the 1.1240 area.

GBP/USD: Looking to pull higher once more today

Cable managed to edge higher on Friday (on a very forgettable session due to the US public holiday) but the market is looking to pull higher once more today. The key test for the market to suggest direction is building, comes with the resistance at $1.2530/$1.2540. There has been an improvement across momentum indicators in the past few sessions, but this is not yet a move of conviction. Stochastics and RSI are rising, but the moves are a little tentative. The MACD lines need to bull cross too.

