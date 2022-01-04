Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD maintains some foothold after bearish start to 2022

GBP/USD Forecast: Downside appears limited as 1.3460 support holds

GBP/USD has snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday and fallen to a daily low of 1.3430 before staging a rebound early Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading a little below 1.3500 and the near-term technical outlook suggests that it could have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction.

The broad-based dollar strength weighed on GBP/USD on the first trading day of 2021. The risk-positive market environment provided a boost to US Treasury bond yields and helped the greenback find demand. The US Dollar Index, which gained more than 0.5% on Monday, is currently consolidating its gains near 96.30, limiting GBP/USD's rebound for the time being. Read more...

GBP/USD maintains some foothold after bearish start to 2022

GBPUSD tiptoed to the downside after its two-week rally peaked at a seven-week high of 1.3549 on Friday, with the price falling as low as 1.3429 on the first trading day of 2022. The pair is currently oscillating between gains and losses, creating doubts about whether it could stage a breakout above the upper boundary of the bearish channel, last tested back in October.

Both the RSI and the Stochastics are endorsing the negative momentum in the price as the indicators drift southwards. That said, the positive slope in the red Tenkan-sen line and the fact that the MACD is some distance above its zero and signal lines keep feeding some optimism that selling pressures may not last for long. Read more...

GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3500 mark, fresh daily high amid subdued USD demand

The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 50 pips from the daily swing low and shot back above the key 1.3500 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.

The pair attracted some buying near the 1.3460-55 area on Tuesday and reversed a part of the overnight slide to a three-day low, around the 1.3430 region. The prevalent risk-on mood, along with a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields acted as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction. Raed more...