Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD losses have extended into Wednesday's US session

GBP/USD analysis: Trades below weekly R1

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate jumped to 1.3430. During Wednesday morning hours, the rate reversed south.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 200-hour SMA and the weekly PP in the 1.3340 area. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market in the short term.

GBP/USD losses deepen but dip-buyers keep pair above 1.3300

GBP/USD losses have extended into Wednesday's US session, although dip-buyers came in to lift the pair off lows in the 1.3280s and back to the 1.3330s in recent trade. As things stand, cable trades with losses of around 80 pips on the day, or 0.6%.

