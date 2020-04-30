Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD losing its shine

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers struggle to find traction below 1.2500

GBP/USD bulls are catching breath near 1.2470 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. That said, the pair stays above 200-HMA, but still lacks the courage to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of April 14-21 fall and the short-term resistance line. As a result, traders may find choppy moves between 1.2500 and 1.2395, signified by the aforementioned resistance line and 200-HMA respectively.

However, an intermediate pullback to 1.2445, comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement, can’t be ruled out. It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s run-up beyond 1.2500 will have to refresh weekly high above 1.2520 to aim for the mid-month top surrounding 1.2575.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound losing its shine

The GBP/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.2388, helped by dismal US data and Wall Street’s substantial gains. The pound came under pressure amid speculation that the UK will extend its lockdown measures past May 7. The UK government reported that over 26,000 people died due to COVID-19, including hospital, care homes and the community. That’s quite an upward revision from the previous known total of 21,745 and a drag for sterling. With US Q1 GDP worse than expected and US Fed’s Chief Powell ready to do whatever it takes, the pair was able to finish the day around 1.2450. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Thursday.

