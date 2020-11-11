Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses momentum as equity prices correct lower

GBP/USD drops below 1.3200 as DXY strengthens

The GBP/USD dropped further and fell to 1.3191, hitting a fresh daily low. It is hovering around 1.3200, under pressure and correcting lower after trading earlier on Wednesday momentarily above 1.3300, at two-month highs.

The pound lost momentum across the board as the rally in equity markets eased. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones failed to hold into positive territory and is falling by 0.08% while the Nasdaq gains more than 1.30%. The deterioration in risk sentiment weighed on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD analysis: Tests weekly R1

Since Tuesday, the GBP/USD exchange rate has been testing the weekly R1 at 1.3270.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour moving averages in the 1.3200 area and trade upwards in the short term. In this case the pair could try to exceed the weekly R2 at 1.3386.

