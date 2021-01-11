Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses critical support for two reasons

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Bias shifts in favour of bearish traders amid resurgent USD demand

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and retreated further from 33-month tops, around the 1.3700 mark set last week. The pullback marked the fourth day of a negative move and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength. The Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia boosted hopes for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021. This, in turn, triggered a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields and helped revive the USD demand.

Apart from this, concerns about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe/China further underpinned the greenback's safe-haven status. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, which showed that the US economy lost 140K jobs in December. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound loses critical support for two reasons, bulls need shot in the arm

Can 2021 be worse than in 2020? For cable, the loss of 200 pips within less than a fortnight is undoubtedly a weak start to the year. Recent developments have served a one-two punch to GBP/USD.

Blow 1: The US dollar has been extending its gains alongside rising US bond yields. Returns on Treasuries began rallying after Democrats won effective control of the Senate, enabling them to pass a large stimulus package. The bond sell-off extended as the Federal Reserve seems to tolerate the increase in long-term interest rates – seeing it as a sign of hope for a recovery later in the year. Read more...

Chart

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3500 mark

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily lows, around the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

The pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or 33-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. The downtick also marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying – amid the strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3493
Today Daily Change -0.0070
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 1.3563
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3528
Daily SMA50 1.3368
Daily SMA100 1.3183
Daily SMA200 1.2883
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3636
Previous Daily Low 1.3539
Previous Weekly High 1.3704
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3576
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3599
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3522
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3482
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3425
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.362
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3717

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields. 

Read more

US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields

US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures