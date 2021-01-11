Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses critical support for two reasons

GBP/USD Forecast: Bias shifts in favour of bearish traders amid resurgent USD demand

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and retreated further from 33-month tops, around the 1.3700 mark set last week. The pullback marked the fourth day of a negative move and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength. The Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia boosted hopes for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021. This, in turn, triggered a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields and helped revive the USD demand.

Apart from this, concerns about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe/China further underpinned the greenback's safe-haven status. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, which showed that the US economy lost 140K jobs in December. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound loses critical support for two reasons, bulls need shot in the arm

Can 2021 be worse than in 2020? For cable, the loss of 200 pips within less than a fortnight is undoubtedly a weak start to the year. Recent developments have served a one-two punch to GBP/USD.

Blow 1: The US dollar has been extending its gains alongside rising US bond yields. Returns on Treasuries began rallying after Democrats won effective control of the Senate, enabling them to pass a large stimulus package. The bond sell-off extended as the Federal Reserve seems to tolerate the increase in long-term interest rates – seeing it as a sign of hope for a recovery later in the year. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3500 mark

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily lows, around the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

The pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or 33-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. The downtick also marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying – amid the strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields. Read more...