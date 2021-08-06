Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looks vulnerable

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3920 ahead of US NFP data

GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3950 in the previous session but failed to holds the gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.30. The greenback gains as investors assessed Fed’s official’s hawkish comments. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3919
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.393
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3833
Daily SMA50 1.3927
Daily SMA100 1.3923
Daily SMA200 1.3754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3949
Previous Daily Low 1.3873
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.392
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3902
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3809
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3962
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4038

 

 

GBP/USD rallies as Bank of England holds rates [Video]

In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England today opted to keep interest rates unchanged, whilst warning that inflation figures could be set to climb higher. The BOE chose to keep rates at a record low of 0.1%, while also unanimously  voting to maintain its asset purchasing  programme unchanged at £895 billion.

