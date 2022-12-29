Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looks to extend sideways grind as key support holds

GBP/USD outlook: Near-term action remains in a narrow range and looks for fresh direction signals

Cable continues to trade within a narrow range for the sixth consecutive day, with psychological 1.20 level offering solid support and keeping the downside protected for now, while the upside attempts repeatedly failed to register a daily close above 200DMA (1.2056).

Holiday-thinned markets and lack of news, keep the pair in a quiet mode, as mixed daily studies add to directionless near-term mode. The pair is on track for a monthly close in Doji with long upper shadow, following strong rejection at the base of monthly Ichimoku cloud, which generates an initial signal that three-month recovery rally might be stalling.

GBP/USD Forecast: The pair looks to extend sideways grind as key support holds

GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and climbed toward 1.2050 early Thursday after having declined to the 1.2000 area late Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical picture suggests that buyers remain hesitant to commit to a steady recovery.

As the number of coronavirus cases in China continues to rise rapidly following the decision to ease restrictions, several countries have already taken measures against travellers coming from China. The Telegraph reported earlier in the day that the UK government was also considering curbs for arrivals from China. A spokesperson for the UK government, however, noted that they had currently no plans to reintroduce testing requirements.

GBP/USD extends its reversal to 1.2020 in a choppy market session

Sterling’s reversal from the intra-day high of 1.2065 seen in the early European session has extended to the 1.2020 area in a choppy market session, with the European markets picking up, following a negative opening.

Investors' optimism about the end of the Zero-COVID policy in China faded on Thursday as reports about the exponential growth of infections and their strain on the country's financial system are casting doubts on a fast recovery of the Chinese Economy.