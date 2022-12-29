Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looks to extend sideways grind as key support holds

GBP/USD outlook: Near-term action remains in a narrow range and looks for fresh direction signals
Cable continues to trade within a narrow range for the sixth consecutive day, with psychological 1.20 level offering solid support and keeping the downside protected for now, while the upside attempts repeatedly failed to register a daily close above 200DMA (1.2056).
Holiday-thinned markets and lack of news, keep the pair in a quiet mode, as mixed daily studies add to directionless near-term mode. The pair is on track for a monthly close in Doji with long upper shadow, following strong rejection at the base of monthly Ichimoku cloud, which generates an initial signal that three-month recovery rally might be stalling. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: The pair looks to extend sideways grind as key support holds
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and climbed toward 1.2050 early Thursday after having declined to the 1.2000 area late Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical picture suggests that buyers remain hesitant to commit to a steady recovery.
As the number of coronavirus cases in China continues to rise rapidly following the decision to ease restrictions, several countries have already taken measures against travellers coming from China. The Telegraph reported earlier in the day that the UK government was also considering curbs for arrivals from China. A spokesperson for the UK government, however, noted that they had currently no plans to reintroduce testing requirements. Read more ...
GBP/USD extends its reversal to 1.2020 in a choppy market session
Sterling’s reversal from the intra-day high of 1.2065 seen in the early European session has extended to the 1.2020 area in a choppy market session, with the European markets picking up, following a negative opening.
Investors’ optimism about the end of the Zero-COVID policy in China faded on Thursday as reports about the exponential growth of infections and their strain on the country’s financial system are casting doubts on a fast recovery of the Chinese Economy. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2035
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2176
|Daily SMA50
|1.1874
|Daily SMA100
|1.1669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2002
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
