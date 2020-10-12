Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looking to break through 1.30 resistance [Video]

GBP/USD breakout trade setup with trading strategy inside [Video]

In the H4 timeframe, GBP/USD just broke out from the resistance at 1.3000. A pullback testing the resistance-turned-support is currently unfolding. This is a nice phase since this pullback could setup either reversal or breakout setup for GBP/USD. Watch the video below where I explain in detail how to trade the breakout with this simple yet effective strategy that will increase your winning rate, using S&P 500 as a case study.

GBP/USD: Looking to break through 1.30 resistance [Video]

After some consideration around the 1.3000 resistance, Cable is looking to break through the barrier of 1.3000/1.3050. These were the old lows of August which have since been a basis of resistance for the past month. If the bulls can now break clear above 1.3050 then it would be a strong statement for further gains. Already we see momentum building positively, with the Stochastics especially moving into bullish configuration. If the RSI can move into the 60s and MACD lines accelerate above neutral, then the bulls are in control once more. Initially, trading consistently above 1.3000 would be a strong signal, with a close above 1.3050 being a breakout. The support at 1.2845 is now a near term key higher low. There is certainly an argument for saying this is already a base pattern formation (or upside break from a consolidation rectangle) which would imply +330 pips towards 1.3330 in the coming weeks. If the Brexit trade talks go well, this is a definite possibility.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cautious ahead of key week

The sterling gives away part of the gains recorded last Friday on the back of the resumption of some mild buying interest surrounding the greenback on Monday.

Despite Cable has regained the psychological 1.30 mark in past sessions and the move allow for some extra upside in the short-term horizon, the scenario looks fragile for the quid.

Indeed, Brexit headlines are posed to dominate the price action and the volatility in the British pound in the next days ahead of the crucial EU Summit later in the week (October 15-16).