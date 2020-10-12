Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looking to break through 1.30 resistance [Video]

GBP/USD breakout trade setup with trading strategy inside [Video]
In the H4 timeframe, GBP/USD just broke out from the resistance at 1.3000. A pullback testing the resistance-turned-support is currently unfolding. This is a nice phase since this pullback could setup either reversal or breakout setup for GBP/USD. Watch the video below where I explain in detail how to trade the breakout with this simple yet effective strategy that will increase your winning rate, using S&P 500 as a case study. Read More...
GBP/USD: Looking to break through 1.30 resistance [Video]
After some consideration around the 1.3000 resistance, Cable is looking to break through the barrier of 1.3000/1.3050. These were the old lows of August which have since been a basis of resistance for the past month. If the bulls can now break clear above 1.3050 then it would be a strong statement for further gains. Already we see momentum building positively, with the Stochastics especially moving into bullish configuration. If the RSI can move into the 60s and MACD lines accelerate above neutral, then the bulls are in control once more. Initially, trading consistently above 1.3000 would be a strong signal, with a close above 1.3050 being a breakout. The support at 1.2845 is now a near term key higher low. There is certainly an argument for saying this is already a base pattern formation (or upside break from a consolidation rectangle) which would imply +330 pips towards 1.3330 in the coming weeks. If the Brexit trade talks go well, this is a definite possibility. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cautious ahead of key week
The sterling gives away part of the gains recorded last Friday on the back of the resumption of some mild buying interest surrounding the greenback on Monday.
Despite Cable has regained the psychological 1.30 mark in past sessions and the move allow for some extra upside in the short-term horizon, the scenario looks fragile for the quid.
Indeed, Brexit headlines are posed to dominate the price action and the volatility in the British pound in the next days ahead of the crucial EU Summit later in the week (October 15-16). Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
