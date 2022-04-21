Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lifts from 1.3000 on a falling US dollar as bull’s eye 1.3160

GBP/USD retreats from day’s high at 1.3070 ahead of BOE’s Bailey and Fed’s Powell

The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers after forming a high of 1.3074 in early Tokyo. The cable advanced firmly on Wednesday from its yearly lows at 1.2987. It seems that overbought oscillators on the small timeframe are demanding a pullback before a fresh upside.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3053
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3083
Daily SMA50 1.3231
Daily SMA100 1.3341
Daily SMA200 1.351
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3071
Previous Daily Low 1.2993
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.2973
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3022
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3017
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2966
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2939
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3095
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3173

 

GBP/USD lifts from 1.3000 on a falling US dollar as bull’s eye 1.3160

The British pound recovers from weekly lows near the 1.3000 figure amidst a weaker US dollar, spurred by falling US Treasury yields and upbeat market sentiment around the financial markets. At 1.3067, the GBP/USD portrays the aforementioned, poised for a re-test of the 1.3100 mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

