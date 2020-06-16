Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lifted by broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards immediate upside above 1.2600
GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s run-up around 1.2620 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair managed to cross a descending trend line from June 10 while extending its bounce off 1.2455 on Monday. However, the bulls are likely catching a breather near 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June 10-15 fall.
Not only the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2635 but 200-HMA, currently around 1.2640, also challenges the pair buyers. Additionally, Friday’s high near 1.2655 and 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement close to 1.2680 will also play their roles in probing the quote’s further upside.
GBP/USD Forecast: Lifted by broad dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day with gains just below the 1.2600 figure, although it posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, a sign that bulls are still hesitating. Instead, the advance could be attributed to the easing dollar’s demand alongside Wall Street recovering from intraday lows. Limiting the Pound, the UK and the EU confirmed that there won’t be an extension to the Brexit transition period. Both parts are aware that “new momentum” is required in Brexit talks, but good intentions seem not enough to convince market players.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
