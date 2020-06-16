Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lifted by broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards immediate upside above 1.2600

GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s run-up around 1.2620 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair managed to cross a descending trend line from June 10 while extending its bounce off 1.2455 on Monday. However, the bulls are likely catching a breather near 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June 10-15 fall.

Not only the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2635 but 200-HMA, currently around 1.2640, also challenges the pair buyers. Additionally, Friday’s high near 1.2655 and 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement close to 1.2680 will also play their roles in probing the quote’s further upside.

GBP/USD Forecast: Lifted by broad dollar’s weakness

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day with gains just below the 1.2600 figure, although it posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, a sign that bulls are still hesitating. Instead, the advance could be attributed to the easing dollar’s demand alongside Wall Street recovering from intraday lows. Limiting the Pound, the UK and the EU confirmed that there won’t be an extension to the Brexit transition period. Both parts are aware that “new momentum” is required in Brexit talks, but good intentions seem not enough to convince market players.

