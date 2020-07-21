Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Key upside levels are being tested [Video]

GBP/USD: Any near term move supported above $1.2600 would be an opportunity for the bulls [Video]

In recent days, we have seen the bulls struggling under the weight of July resistance and the barrier of a seven month downtrend. Yesterday’s bullish candlestick was the most positive one day session for almost three weeks and is a move that shows a rejuvenated set of Cable bulls. With yesterday being the highest closing level since 10th June, has now pushed through resistance of $1.2670 today and just as importantly is now breaking through the seven month downtrend. This move is also reflected through momentum indicators, with RSI decisively into the 60s, Stochastics rising strongly and MACD lines also pulling higher. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Key upside levels are being tested

GBP/USD has had a great session but its as much about USD weakness as it is about GBP strength. The positive risk environment also seems to help the pound and on Tuesday the major bourses are trading in the black too. All of the GBP strength comes in the backdrop of Brexit negotiations, poor government performance when dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and the BoE talking about negative rates.

Looking closer at the price action now and the pair has printed above the blue resistance of 1.2750. A daily close above the level could be a positive sign. Elsewhere, the price has also broken above the purple trendline but it only has two previous touches so it cannot be considered the strongest trendline. The next important level on the way up is the red wave high at 1.2813. If the level is broken it would be yet another bullish sign and the price could head to 1.30. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sits near multi-week tops, just above 1.2700 mark

The GBP/USD pair was seen hovering near six-week tops during the early North American session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2700 mark.

The pair has now found acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2076-1.2813 positive move. This comes on the back of the overnight sustained breakthrough a symmetrical triangle and supports prospects for additional gains. Read more...