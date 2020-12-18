Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD keeps rallying

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1:2 risk to reward trade setup in the making

In an ongoing analysis of the Brexit noise-related volatility in GBP/USD, the following is an update to the prior analysis according to the subsequent live price action.

For a recap, the price has developed from the last analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears about to re-engage at critical 15-min resistance? and now offers prospects for a downside extension from a 1-hour and 15 min chart perspective as follows ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit-deal hopes cool, the pound keeps rallying

The GBP/USD pair soared to 1.3622 on Brexit, holding on to gains despite not so encouraging headlines. In fact, mixed news kept coming, as the peak came on reports saying that EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier suggested that a deal can be achieved by Friday. Later in the day, hopes cooled after PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that the most likely outcome would be a deal on WTO terms. British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove repeated the comment and added that there still are significant differences in some areas. He also said that trade talks might go on until after Christmas.

