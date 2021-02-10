Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD keeps posting higher highs

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the path of least resistance to 1.3965/70 key resistance

GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3815 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the cable eyes to revisit the highest levels since April 2018, marked on Tuesday.

Given the bullish MACD signals and an upward sloping trend channel established since September 25, 2020, GBP/USD bulls are likely to keep the reins for some more time, for now.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound keeps posting higher highs

The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3805, its highest since April 2018. As it has been happening these days, directional movements depended on whether investors choose to sell or buy the greenback. The pair held on to gains throughout the American afternoon, despite stable US Treasury yields which halted the dollar’s decline.

