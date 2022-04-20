GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could struggle to extend rebound
GBP/USD has turned north after having tested 1.3000 early Wednesday. The pair continues to inch higher toward the 1.3050 resistance area and it needs to clear that level to attract buyers.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is fueling GBP/USD's recovery during the European session. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index, (DXY) which advanced to its highest level in nearly two years above 101.00 on Tuesday, was falling 0.5% on the day near 100.50. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the sharp downward correction witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be causing the dollar to weaken against its rivals. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh weekly high, upside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and snapped a four-day losing streak back closer to the YTD low. The momentum extended through the mid-European session and pushed spot prices to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.3065 region in the last hour.
From a technical perspective, repeated failures to find acceptance below the 1.3000 psychological mark prompted some short-covering around the GBP/USD pair amid broad-based US dollar weakness. That said, any meaningful recovery seems elusive amid hawkish Fed expectations. The markets seem convinced that the US central bank would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation and have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes. This supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying, which should cap the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD: Negative prospects while below the 1.3150 mark – OCBC
GBP/USD remains heavy, flexing against the 1.30 support. The pair is set to remain under pressure while below 1.3150, economists at OCBC Bank report.
“The support at 1.2980-1.30 still looks firm. Note that the pair has failed multiple times at 1.2980-1.30 since mid-March.”
“Underlying prospects still negative for now, and that bias should persist so long as the pair remains below 1.3150.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3055
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.2998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.309
|Daily SMA50
|1.324
|Daily SMA100
|1.3343
|Daily SMA200
|1.3514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3041
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2981
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3092
