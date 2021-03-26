Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps to fresh multi-day tops and retreats

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling's strength may be insufficient in the next dollar storm

The days are becoming longer and Easter is around the corner – yet several upbeat British developments may fail to keep sterling bid amid growing global worries on multiple fronts. While the pound may beat the euro, it may succumb to the dollar.

Three positive developments boost sterling. First, the UK is pushing through with the next phase of reopening the economy amid its successful vaccination campaign. The government's move does not face pushback from the medical community nor the opposition. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh multi-day tops and retreats, still above mid-1.3700s

The GBP/USD pair built to the previous day's goodish bounce from multi-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second straight session on Friday. The momentum extended through the first half of the European session and push the pair to three-day tops, around the 1.3785 region.

The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to some technical buying above the 100-hour SMA. This comes on the back of a brief consolidation near the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.4002-1.3671 downfall and supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move. Read more...

GBP/USD to warn of a more significant correction lower below 1.3779 – Credit Suisse

The GBP/USD pair maintains a top below a cluster of supports seen centred on 1.3779, including its medium-term uptrend and analysts at Credit Suisse look for further corrective weakness.

Key quotes : “GBPUSD is seeing a near-term bounce but with a top seen in place beneath the lower end of the March range, 55-day average and medium-term uptrend centred on 1.3779/82 this is seen as temporary and we continue to look for a more significant turn lower.” Read more...