Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps to fresh daily high

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish bias stays intact, eyes on US data

GBP/USD has reached a five-day high of 1.3591 but lost its bullish momentum following cautious comments from Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill on the policy outlook. It has since regained its bullish traction a little bit in the early European session on modest dollar weakness. On the horizon is January inflation from the US which could make it difficult for GBP/USD to stretch higher if it surprises the upside and ramps up the probability of a 50 basis points rate hike in March.

Pill said on Wednesday that a case can be made for a measured rather than an activist approach to policy decisions moving forward. "That is what I would label a ‘steady-handed’ approach to monetary policy," Pill added and acknowledged that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond coming months. Read more...

GBP/USD jumps to fresh daily high, back above mid-1.3500s ahead of US CPI

The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction during the first half of the European session and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.3560-1.3565 region in the last hour.

Following the previous day's turnaround from the weekly low, the GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids on Thursday and was supported by modest US dollar weakness. A generally positive tone around the equity markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, elevated US Treasury bond yields and hawkish Fed expectations should limit any meaningful USD losses, warranting caution for bullish traders. Read more...

GBP/USD: 1.3600 is still a reachable target for the cable

GBP/USD has regained its traction following Wednesday's wobbly action. Near-term bullish bias stays intact while eyes turn to US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

“The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the CPI data for January. In case this report suggests that inflation in the US continued to heat up at the beginning of the year, market participants could price in an aggressive rate hike in March and help the dollar outperform its rivals. On the flip side, the greenback is likely to come under renewed selling pressure in case the CPI readings fall short of estimates.” Read more...