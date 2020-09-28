Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps 20+ pips amid hope of a Brexit deal

GBP/USD: Virus woes probe bulls targeting 1.2800
GBP/USD slips off intraday low of 1.2770 to 1.2765 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The Cable surged from 1.2746 to 1.2768 at the week’s start as traders believed Brexit deal is still possible, based on the weekend headlines. However, fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is heading towards the national lockdown recalled the bears off-late.
The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government is up for an emergency ban on socializing. The news pulled GBP/USD back from the intraday high to 1.2755. However, renewed concerns about the Brexit keep the bulls hopeful.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2763
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2989
|Daily SMA50
|1.3018
|Daily SMA100
|1.2733
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2924
GBP/USD Forecast: Battle around 1.2700 will likely be won by bears
The GBP/USD pair closed a third consecutive day unchanged around 1.2740 last Friday, as the Pound found support in Brexit-related headline. The EU and the UK will start their ninth round of talks this Tuesday, the final stage of Brexit trade talks ahead of the EU summit that will take place in Brussels in mid-October. However, the prevalent demand for the American currency kept the pair confined to familiar levels. By the end of the week, the UK published August Public Sector Net Borrowing, which increased by more than anticipated, reaching£35.195 B from £14.71 B in the previous month.
