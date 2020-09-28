Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps 20+ pips amid hope of a Brexit deal

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD: Virus woes probe bulls targeting 1.2800

GBP/USD slips off intraday low of 1.2770 to 1.2765 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The Cable surged from 1.2746 to 1.2768 at the week’s start as traders believed Brexit deal is still possible, based on the weekend headlines. However, fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is heading towards the national lockdown recalled the bears off-late.

The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government is up for an emergency ban on socializing. The news pulled GBP/USD back from the intraday high to 1.2755. However, renewed concerns about the Brexit keep the bulls hopeful. 

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2763
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2989
Daily SMA50 1.3018
Daily SMA100 1.2733
Daily SMA200 1.2721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2806
Previous Daily Low 1.2688
Previous Weekly High 1.2967
Previous Weekly Low 1.2676
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.257
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2924

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Battle around 1.2700 will likely be won by bears

The GBP/USD pair closed a third consecutive day unchanged around 1.2740 last Friday, as the Pound found support in Brexit-related headline. The EU and the UK will start their ninth round of talks this Tuesday, the final stage of Brexit trade talks ahead of the EU summit that will take place in Brussels in mid-October. However, the prevalent demand for the American currency kept the pair confined to familiar levels. By the end of the week, the UK published August Public Sector Net Borrowing, which increased by more than anticipated, reaching£35.195 B from  £14.71 B in the previous month.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD jumps above 0.7050 as Westpac pushes back RBA rate cut call

AUD/USD jumps above 0.7050 as Westpac pushes back RBA rate cut call

AUD/USD catches fresh bids and briefly regains 0.7050 after an influential economist pushing back his RBA rate cut forecast to November from October. The US stock futures rise, lending support to the higher-yielding aussie.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls struggle to make headway above critical support. There are a number of factors in play from a fundamental point of view, but the technician would argue that it is too even a playing field in that respect.

USD/JPY News

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum. 

Gold News

Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation

Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation

The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.

Read more

Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation

Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation

The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures