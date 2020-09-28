Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps 20+ pips amid hope of a Brexit deal

GBP/USD: Virus woes probe bulls targeting 1.2800

GBP/USD slips off intraday low of 1.2770 to 1.2765 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The Cable surged from 1.2746 to 1.2768 at the week’s start as traders believed Brexit deal is still possible, based on the weekend headlines. However, fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is heading towards the national lockdown recalled the bears off-late.

The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government is up for an emergency ban on socializing. The news pulled GBP/USD back from the intraday high to 1.2755. However, renewed concerns about the Brexit keep the bulls hopeful.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2763 Today Daily Change 0.0016 Today Daily Change % 0.13 Today daily open 1.2747 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2989 Daily SMA50 1.3018 Daily SMA100 1.2733 Daily SMA200 1.2721 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2806 Previous Daily Low 1.2688 Previous Weekly High 1.2967 Previous Weekly Low 1.2676 Previous Monthly High 1.3396 Previous Monthly Low 1.2982 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2733 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.276 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2688 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2629 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.257 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2806 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2865 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2924

GBP/USD Forecast: Battle around 1.2700 will likely be won by bears

The GBP/USD pair closed a third consecutive day unchanged around 1.2740 last Friday, as the Pound found support in Brexit-related headline. The EU and the UK will start their ninth round of talks this Tuesday, the final stage of Brexit trade talks ahead of the EU summit that will take place in Brussels in mid-October. However, the prevalent demand for the American currency kept the pair confined to familiar levels. By the end of the week, the UK published August Public Sector Net Borrowing, which increased by more than anticipated, reaching£35.195 B from £14.71 B in the previous month.

