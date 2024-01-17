Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumped around 0.4% in European trading on Wednesday

British Pound gains ground as UK inflation rises
The British pound has edged higher after UK inflation rose unexpectedly in December. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2694, up 0.47%. UK inflation has a tendency to surprise the markets and that happened again on Wednesday as December CPI ticked upwards to 4.0% y/y, up from 3.9% in November and above the consensus estimate of 3.8%. The main driver of the upswing was higher alcohol and tobacco prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.4%, up from -0.2% in November and higher than the consensus estimate of 0.2%.
Core CPI remained unchanged at 5.1% y/y, above the consensus estimate of 4.9%. Monthly, the core rate surged 0.6%, compared to -0.3% in November and above the consensus estimate of 0.4%. For the Bank of England, the rise in inflation is a nasty surprise, in particular the sharp rise in monthly core CPI. Still, one disappointing inflation report will not lead to the Bank of England changing its monetary policy. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable jumped around 0.4% in European trading on Wednesday
Cable jumped around 0.4% in European trading on Wednesday, lifted by above forecast UK December inflation data, which soured the sentiment about rate cut, pushing percentage of bets for rate cut by May significantly lower. Fresh gains move the price from dangerous zone after the price retested the floor of larger range at 1.2600 zone, which extends into fifth consecutive week.
Although the price action moved into range’s mid-point, there is still notable lack of clearer direction signals, as negative momentum on daily chart is strengthening, but moving averages are mixed and rising and thickening daily cloud continues to underpin. Read more...
Pound Sterling soars on surprisingly sticky UK Inflation data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) delivers a stalwart recovery on Wednesday after the release of the surprisingly stubborn United Kingdom consumer price inflation data for December. The GBP/USD pair recovers losses as hopes of an early rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) have waned amid higher price pressures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in higher than expected amid a significant rise in Oil prices and slightly higher service inflation.
Still-high inflation in the UK means that BoE policymakers have more room to maintain interest rates at the current 5.25% for a longer period. BoE policymakers have been warning that it is too early to discuss interest rate cuts as price pressures are far above the required rate of 2%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2631
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.261
|Daily SMA100
|1.2452
|Daily SMA200
|1.2548
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2734
|Previous Daily Low
|1.262
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2674
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2818
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is recovering losses while heading toward 1.0900 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar is trading firmer amid a risk-off mood. The Euro is finding a floor, thanks to the hawkish ECB chorus. US Retail Sales data is next in focus.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2700 on hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2700, helped by surprisingly hot UK CPI inflation data. The hot inflation data dashes hopes of aggressive BoE interest rate cuts this year, lifting the Pound Sterling. Traders await US Retail Sales data for fresh impetus.
Gold price extends downside as Fed rate cut bets ease
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its correction on Wednesday as a hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller has casted doubts about a rate cut by the central bank in the March meeting.
Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday
Bitcoin’s three of four largest transactions so far in 2024 occurred on Tuesday, when $665.3 million in BTC was transferred. A total of 42,870 Bitcoin ware moved within an hour, the highest transaction in nearly six months.
US December Retail Sales are taking center stage
US yields maintain yesterday’s rise. Later today, the US December retail sales are taking center stage. Monthly sales growth is expected at 0.4% M/M (0.2% for the control group).