Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: July monthly low at 1.3571 at sight

GBP/USD Forecast: July monthly low at 1.3571 at sight
The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh August low of 1.3725 on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand and despite encouraging UK employment data. The country reported an ILO unemployment rate of 4.7% for the three months to June, below the previous 4.8%. The Claimant Count Change printed at -7.8K in July, much better than the previous -114.8K. Additionally, Average Earnings including Bonuses for the three months to June, rose 8.8%, beating expectations and improving from the previous 7.4%. Read more...
GBP/USD slides under 1.3800, strikes new three-week low as market sentiment remains sour
GBP/USD hits a new three-week low at 1.3733. UK’s unemployment rate improves, market reaction was null. US Retail sales decline, yet safe-haven flows benefit the greenback. The GBP/USD pair trends lower for the day at 1.3741, down 0.75% However, price is modestly up after hitting new lows for the week at 1.3733. Market sentiment is in a risk-off mood. Afghanistan conflict keeps on weighing on sentiment, as well as China’s highest regulations, regarding Internet companies. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3741
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|1.3844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3882
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3879
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3924
GBP/USD Forecast: Inevitable break below critical support? King Dollar seems unstoppable
GBP/USD has been extending its falls as the dollar gains from safe-haven flows. The pound is supported by robust UK jobs figures. US retail sales data and Fed Chair Powell's speech are critical to the next moves. Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair. An 8.8% annual pay rise – that is what British workers have received, on average – but that is likely insufficient to battle King Dollar as fears of the Federal Reserve are on the rise. Read more...
