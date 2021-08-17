Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: July monthly low at 1.3571 at sight

GBP/USD has been extending its falls as the dollar gains from safe-haven flows . The pound is supported by robust UK jobs figures. US retail sales data and Fed Chair Powell's speech are critical to the next moves. Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair. An 8.8% annual pay rise – that is what British workers have received, on average – but that is likely insufficient to battle King Dollar as fears of the Federal Reserve are on the rise. Read more...

GBP/USD hits a new three-week low at 1.3733. UK’s unemployment rate improves, market reaction was null. US Retail sales decline, yet safe-haven flows benefit the greenback. The GBP/USD pair trends lower for the day at 1.3741, down 0.75% However, price is modestly up after hitting new lows for the week at 1.3733 . Market sentiment is in a risk-off mood. Afghanistan conflict keeps on weighing on sentiment, as well as China’s highest regulations, regarding Internet companies. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh August low of 1.3725 on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand and despite encouraging UK employment data . The country reported an ILO unemployment rate of 4.7% for the three months to June, below the previous 4.8%. The Claimant Count Change printed at -7.8K in July, much better than the previous -114.8K. Additionally, Average Earnings including Bonuses for the three months to June, rose 8.8%, beating expectations and improving from the previous 7.4%. Read more...

