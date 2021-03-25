Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is up for the day after losing almost two hundred pips in the previous two sessions

GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 despite USD strength

The GBP/USD is hovering around 1.3720/25, up around 40 pips so far on Thursday. Cable remains above 1.3700 even as the US dollar strengthens on the back of risk aversion.

The pound is among the top performer on Thursday, rising, particularly versus the euro. The EUR/GBP broke under 0.8600 while EUR/USD is falling below 1.1800, both pairs accelerated the decline over the last hours.

The United Kingdom and the European Union appear to have improved their dispute around vaccines. European Union leaders are meeting to discuss the vaccination exports and how to speed up the process.

GBP/USD analysis: Decline finds support

The GBP/USD remains in a channel down pattern, which has guided the rate since March 18. However, the decline has not reached a new low level, as the rate appears to have found support in the 1.3670/1.3675 level.

In regards to the near term future, the rate was expected to get squeezed in between the mentioned support zone and the upper trend line of the descending channel pattern.

If the currency exchange rate passes the support zone of the 1.3670/1.3675 level, it would most likely reach for the support of the 1.3600 level, which was supported by the weekly S3 simple pivot point. However, take into account that the rate could pause at round exchange rate levels. For example, the 1.3650 managed to provide both resistance and support in early February.

