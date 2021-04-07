Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is under mild pressure, with bears gaining control

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Tuesday’s close below key 1.3850 support keeps bears hopeful

GBP/USD is licking its wounds after the big figure slide to 1.3800 amid repositioning trades. The cable managed to defend the latter but the risks remain skewed to the downside, as the daily technical setup appears to be in favor of the bears. At the press time, the cable trades little changed around 1.3820, looking to retest the 1.3800 support once again.

GBP/USD Forecast: Sharp retracement from 1.39 hints on further slides

The GBP/USD pair topped 1.3905 at the beginning of the day, where it met strong selling pressure. The pair retreated towards 1.3817 and remained under pressure throughout the day, despite the broad dollar’s weakness, ending the day not far from the mentioned low. There was no particular catalyst behind the pound’s slide, although Brexit echoes may have done something to do with it. The UK and the EU agreed to continue talks and cooperation on financial services last week, although the sector, which makes up for 7% of the UK’s total output, has been left in an uncompetitive position after the kingdom formally left the Union.

