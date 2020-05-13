Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure near 5-week lows

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trades in 5-week lows near 1.2200 figure, bearish
GBP/USD is declining below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the bears are nearing the 1.2200 figure. As bears remain in control GBP/USD is seen continuing declining and reach the 1.2100 and 1.1950 levels in the medium-term. Occasional bullish attempts should find resistance near 1.2300 and 1.2400 levels.
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling falls further after Powell downplayed negative interest rates
Cable dropped to the session low at 1.2224 after Fed chief Powell pointed to gloom economic situation and possible need for further measures, but negative interest rates were not considered this time that inflated US dollar.
Fresh optimism over better than feared UK GDP data that lifted sterling, proved to be short-lived.
Brief probe above daily cloud top ended quickly and pound returned fully to red.
Bears pressure daily cloud base (1.2217) break of which would expose key supports at 1.2174/64 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.2647 / 7 Apr low) and generate initial double-top reversal signal on close below these levels.
