Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure

GBP/USD smashed to pieces to fresh daily lows in the Brexit plot twist

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2846 and within the 1.2781 and 1.3035 range, down some 1.22% on the day as layer upon layer of Brexit uncertainties unravel the pound.

In the latest updates of the saga, the EU is demanding the UK ditches plans to rewrite parts of the Brexit divorce deal "by the end of the month" or risk jeopardising trade talks.

GBP/USD: Cable stills being flung around by broad market sentiment along with Brexit trade talks

Cable is still being flung around by broad market sentiment (impacting on USD, where yesterday’s improvement drove renewed USD selling and therefore a Cable rebound) along with Brexit trade talks (impacting on GBP outlook). Both these factors are still live today and as such the outlook is uncertain. After Tuesday’s key breakdown below 1.3000 and intraday rally into the close yesterday has formed a bullish “hammer” candlestick. This is a recovery candle, but given the uncertainty of the newsflow, it is a difficult signal to implicitly trust right now.

