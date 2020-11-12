Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is trading back below 1.3150 and is an underperformer amongst the G10 currencies

GBP/USD back below 1.3150 as Brexit impasse drags on

A few negative fundamental factors have contributed to GBP/USD’s largely downbeat performance today. Firstly, this morning’s batch of economic data was underwhelming; the preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP growth showed a strong rebound of 15.5% on the quarter (a little below expectations for a rebound of 15.8%). However, September MoM GDP growth data was weak (at 1.1% versus expectations for 1.5%), as was September Industrial and Manufacturing Production.

GBP/USD analysis: Could trade downwards

Since Wednesday, the GBP/USD exchange rate has been trading downwards.

It is likely that some downside potential could continue to prevail in the market, as the currency pair could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.3200/1.3230 range. The pair could decline to the 200-hour SMA near 1.3100.

