Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is trading back below 1.3150 and is an underperformer amongst the G10 currencies

GBP/USD back below 1.3150 as Brexit impasse drags on
A few negative fundamental factors have contributed to GBP/USD’s largely downbeat performance today. Firstly, this morning’s batch of economic data was underwhelming; the preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP growth showed a strong rebound of 15.5% on the quarter (a little below expectations for a rebound of 15.8%). However, September MoM GDP growth data was weak (at 1.1% versus expectations for 1.5%), as was September Industrial and Manufacturing Production.
GBP/USD analysis: Could trade downwards
Since Wednesday, the GBP/USD exchange rate has been trading downwards.
It is likely that some downside potential could continue to prevail in the market, as the currency pair could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.3200/1.3230 range. The pair could decline to the 200-hour SMA near 1.3100.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
XAU/USD steadily climbs to $1880 area, fresh session tops
Gold regained traction on Thursday and recovered the previous session’s modest losses. COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD remained supportive of the uptick.
Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.
WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks
Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday.