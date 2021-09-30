Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is the recovery over? [Video]

GBP/USD came under pressure with a slide to fresh 10-month lows [Video]

US bond yields continued to edge higher on Wednesday with markets again fretting over the threat of higher inflation. Fed Chair Powell’s comments were in line with last week’s policy statement. Risk appetite was relatively steady despite underlying reservations over inflation. The dollar posted strong gains amid buying interest on yield grounds and the US index posted 12-month highs. EUR/USD dipped sharply to 14-month lows around 1.1600. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Is the recovery over? Massive dollar strength and a trio of UK issues point down

Is the pound an emerging market currency? Sterling's 300+-pip collapse raised the unflattering comparison, and several reasons suggest more falls could come.

The dollar is the main downside driver. US 10-year Treasury yields remain at elevated levels in response to the Federal Reserve's signal that it would taper its bond-buying scheme in the next meeting. Investors are selling US debt ahead of the bank's reduction of such puchases, and the resulting higher yields make the greenback more attractive. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, break below 1.3400 remains on the cards

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the attempted recovery move beyond mid-1.3400s. The pair was last seen trading with modest intraday gains and remained well within the striking distance of YTD lows touched in the previous day.

The US dollar consolidated its recent strong gains to the highest level since September 2020. This, along with an upward revision of the UK GDP growth figures for the second quarter, extended some support to the British pound and provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...