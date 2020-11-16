Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is technically poised to extend its advance

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Scales 61.8% Fib hurdle of September drop

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3217, representing a 0.20% gain on the day, having ended last week above 1.2174 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Aug. 31 high of 1.3483 to Sept. 23 low of 1.2675.

The break above the Fibonacci hurdle is usually considered bullish. In this case, however, the last week's high of 1.3313 is the level to beat for the bulls. A move above 1.3313 would invalidate buyer fatigue signaled by the long upper wick attached to the previous week's candle and open the doors for 1.3483.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls hesitate on Brexit uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair is heading into the weekly opening, trading a few pips below the 1.3200 level. The greenback eased following the release of soft US data, while the pound found support on headlines indicating that a trade deal between the UK and the EU could be agreed in as soon as ten days.

However, weekend news showed that they are not closer to clinching a deal. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the two sides are still apart on fishing rights, adding that if the UK passes the Internal Market Bill, chances of an agreement will be off.

