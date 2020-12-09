Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is technically neutral as speculative interest awaits Brexit clarity

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 10-day SMA probes corrective pullback below 1.3400

GBP/USD rises to 1.3370, currently around 1.3363, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable snaps a three-day losing streak while justifying repeated failures to decline below 21-day SMA. However, 10-day SMA guards the pair’s immediate upside amid bearish MACD signals. Hence, GBP/USD buyers should look for entries beyond 1.3377 nearby SMA resistance while targeting the 1.3400 as an intraday aim.

Though, further upside past-1.3400 needs clear break above 1.3500 round-figure wherein September top around 1.3485 can offer an intermediate halt while the recent highs near 1.3540 may serve as the following target.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainty keeps taking its toll on pound

The GBP/USD pair is down for a third consecutive day, seesawing within a wide intraday range amid contradictory Brexit headlines. Mid-European session, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has announced that they have reached an agreement in principle, pushing GBP/USD towards 1.3400.

However, soon afterwards, and according to an EU source, EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told European ministers that the chances of a deal are “very slim.” Even further, German Minister Michael Roth said that there was no substantial progress in the EU-UK trade talks, adding that "it remains totally uncertain whether Britain and EU can reach a trade deal."

