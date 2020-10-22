Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is technically bullish yet overbought

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls can ignore pullback unless breaking 1.3100

GBP/USD fails to extend the biggest jump in seven months, marked on Wednesday, while stepping back to 1.3137 during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair keeps its upside break of a short-term resistance line, now support, amid bullish RSI conditions. The same can direct the GBP/USD buyers to again combat with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September month’s downside, at 1.3173 now.

However, any more upside beyond 1.3173 will have to cross the 1.3200 round-figure before giving a free hand to the bulls to challenge September month’s top near 1.3485.

GBP/USD Forecast: Renewed Brexit hopes send the Pound skyrocketing

The GBP/USD pair soared amid news indicating that the UK and the EU will resume trade talks. The pair traded as high as 1.3176, now trading around 1.3160. Both countries agreed to resume formal talks, aiming to reach a deal by mid-November. Nevertheless, significant gaps remain in the most sticky points, and the chances of a deal are slim. Additionally, the UK reported September inflation data. The annual CPI came in as expected at 0.5%, while core annual inflation was confirmed at 1.3%. Producer Prices remained depressed, but rose 0.2% YoY, beating expectations of 0.1%.

