Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is struggling just to the south of the 1.3600 level

GBP/USD capped in its advance to take on bear's commitments in the 1.36 area

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3625 and higher by 0.45% at the time of writing. The pair travelled from a low of 1.3553 to a New York session high of 1.3642 as the US dollar melts.

Risk assets are trading on a mixed footing and markets remain cautious ahead of today's US runoff elections which leave the USD as today's underperformer, albeit followed by the GBP which has suffered a blow at the start of the week.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye two-week-old previous support above 1.3600

GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.3628 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable consolidates the previous day’s gains while staying above 50-HMA.

In addition to the quote’s successful trading beyond 50-HMA, bullish MACD and GBP/USD buyers’ dominance past-100-HMA also suggest further upside of the pair.

