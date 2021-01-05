Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is struggling just to the south of the 1.3600 level

GBP/USD struggles underneath the 1.3600 level despite announcement of new support for UK business

GBP/USD has struggled to regain a grip on the 1.3600 level on Thursday after England and other parts of the UK entered into a stricter lockdown in an attempt to bring the spread of Covid-19 back under control. At present, the pair trades in the 1.3570s, only meagrely higher on the day and only around 20 pips above lows.

Read more...

GBP/USD likely heading to 1.40s

The GBP/USD is currently stuck between a hard place and a rock, but I think it will rise further over time. Although right now it is facing resistance due to fears over the economic impact of the latest national lockdown, the downside looks to be limited.

Read more...