Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is struggling for further ground

GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level
GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s; the 21DMA has been capping the price action since last Friday and a break above this level could open the door to a move back towards the March highs above the 1.4000 level, though such a move would require a compliant (i.e. weakening US dollar).
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.393
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.394
|Daily SMA50
|1.3775
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3935
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3846
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4052
GBP/USD Forecast: Holding ground above 1.3900
The GBP/USD pair posted a higher high daily basis at 1.3934, ending the day marginally higher around 1.3920. US Treasury yields were stable for most of the day, retreating in the American session, while the greenback also suffered from dismal US inflation data, as core CPI contracted to 1.3% YoY in February. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s macroeconomic calendar remained scarce. On Thursday, the UK will publish a minor figure, the February RICS Housing Price Balance, foreseen at 45% from 50% in the previous month.
