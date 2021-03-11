Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is struggling for further ground

GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level

GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s; the 21DMA has been capping the price action since last Friday and a break above this level could open the door to a move back towards the March highs above the 1.4000 level, though such a move would require a compliant (i.e. weakening US dollar).

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.393
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.394
Daily SMA50 1.3775
Daily SMA100 1.3529
Daily SMA200 1.319
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3935
Previous Daily Low 1.3846
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3901
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3815
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3963
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4052

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Holding ground above 1.3900

The GBP/USD pair posted a higher high daily basis at 1.3934, ending the day marginally higher around 1.3920. US Treasury yields were stable for most of the day, retreating in the American session, while the greenback also suffered from dismal US inflation data, as core CPI contracted to 1.3% YoY in February. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s macroeconomic calendar remained scarce. On Thursday, the UK will publish a minor figure, the February RICS Housing Price Balance, foreseen at 45% from 50%  in the previous month.

