Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is struggling for further ground

GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level

GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s; the 21DMA has been capping the price action since last Friday and a break above this level could open the door to a move back towards the March highs above the 1.4000 level, though such a move would require a compliant (i.e. weakening US dollar).

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.393 Today Daily Change -0.0002 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.3932 Trends Daily SMA20 1.394 Daily SMA50 1.3775 Daily SMA100 1.3529 Daily SMA200 1.319 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3935 Previous Daily Low 1.3846 Previous Weekly High 1.4017 Previous Weekly Low 1.3779 Previous Monthly High 1.4243 Previous Monthly Low 1.3566 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3901 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.388 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3873 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3815 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3784 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3963 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4052

GBP/USD Forecast: Holding ground above 1.3900

The GBP/USD pair posted a higher high daily basis at 1.3934, ending the day marginally higher around 1.3920. US Treasury yields were stable for most of the day, retreating in the American session, while the greenback also suffered from dismal US inflation data, as core CPI contracted to 1.3% YoY in February. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s macroeconomic calendar remained scarce. On Thursday, the UK will publish a minor figure, the February RICS Housing Price Balance, foreseen at 45% from 50% in the previous month.

