Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is strengthening and initially support is at 1.2910

GBP/USD: There is a move which is building pressure back towards 1.3000 once more

The dollar is growing under pressure across major forex. For Cable, this move has so far been less decisive, as there is the added uncertainty of sterling and the reaction to the Brexit trade deal negotiations. However, there is a move which is building pressure back towards 1.3000 once more. The resistance of the past six weeks has consistently been around 1.3000/1.3080 and it will be interesting to see whether the bulls take a view and are able to pull Cable up through this barrier. Momentum indicators are ticking higher in improvement, but have more to confirm a bullish breakout is on the way.

Read more...

GBP strength drives FTSE 100 underperformance

The US dollar has been hit hard today, with the dollar index on currently course to post the worst week in almost three-months. Nevertheless, the decline of the dollar may be reflective of a more positive outlook for US negotiations over a new stimulus package in congress. With Brexit negotiations reaching a critical stage, the spike in volatility we have seen today is unlikely to be a one-off. Michel Barnier encouraged much of today's sterling optimism after claiming that a deal was "within reach," yet traders will remain wary given the ongoing troubles seen up until now.

Read more...