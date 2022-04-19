GBP/USD bears are on the prowl into hourly support, eye a break to 1.2980

GBP/USD is on the back foot, falling from a high of 1.3064 to a low of 1.3004, down some 0.37% at the time of writing. There were no UK data releases scheduled for Monday and markets have been closed for the Easter Monday Bank holidays.

GBP/USD trades tad lower in holiday-thinned trade as bears eye last week’s sub-1.30 lows

Despite the absence of UK and mainland European market participants given public holidays due to ongoing Easter holiday celebrations in the region, GBP/USD has been trading with a downside bias on Monday amid ongoing USD strength.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3005
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.3023
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3103
Daily SMA50 1.3252
Daily SMA100 1.3346
Daily SMA200 1.3518
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3065
Previous Daily Low 1.3005
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.2973
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2997
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2937
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3116

 

 

