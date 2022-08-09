GBP/USD faces hurdles around 1.2080 as US Inflation hogs the limelight

The GBP/USD pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 1.2080 and has marked its territory after a sheer downside move from the critical hurdle of 1.2130. The cable is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.2068-1.2081 from the late New York session and is likely to remain topsy-turvy as investors are awaiting the release of the US Inflation.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2085
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.204
Daily SMA50 1.2169
Daily SMA100 1.2467
Daily SMA200 1.2941
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2138
Previous Daily Low 1.2048
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2003
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.195
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2131
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2221

 


GBP/USD selling the rallies at the blue box area

Another instrument that we have been trading lately is GBPUSD forex pair. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GBPUSD  and explain the trading strategy.  As our members know, GBPUSD is bearish against the 1.2670 pivot. Recently the pair has given us good trading opportunity. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and the trading strategy.

