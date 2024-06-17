Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is seen consolidating its recent losses

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling braces for volatility as UK CPI, BoE meeting loom

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounded firmly against the US Dollar (USD) this week, propelling GBP/USD to a new three-month top, but sellers once again lurked above the 1.2800 mark.

Following a bullish start to the week, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the week after failing to recapture the 1.2800 level. Read more...

GBP/USD hangs near its lowest level since early May, seems vulnerable below 1.2700

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the vicinity of mid-1.2600s or a nearly one-month low and oscillates in a narrow band on the first trading day of a new week. Spot prices now seem to have found acceptance below the 1.2700 round-figure mark and could decline further amid a bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD). 

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near its highest level since early May touched on Friday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish surprise last week. In the so-called "dot plot", policymakers projected only one interest rate cut in 2024 as compared to three in March. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the buck, validating the negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2681
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2686
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2613
Daily SMA100 1.264
Daily SMA200 1.2551
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2764
Previous Daily Low 1.2657
Previous Weekly High 1.286
Previous Weekly Low 1.2657
Previous Monthly High 1.2801
Previous Monthly Low 1.2446
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2535
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2747
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2809
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2854

 

 

