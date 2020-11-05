Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is refreshing session tops around 1.3070

Trading mindset and GBP/USD forex breakout trade management

In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how take and manage GBP/USD forex swing trade, using 4 hourly and 1 hourly entries and exits. Doing the swing forex trades takes experiences and skills of successful forex traders. Swing trading does not takes a lot of time and you can become and stay consistently profitable forex swing trader by spending just 20 minutes per day trading forex market, once you learn swing trading strategy and apply right trading mindset and risk management rules.

GBP/USD: Bulls on parade after boosts from Bailey and Biden

The Bank of England (BoE) has arrived to support the economy and pound bulls are cheering. Brexit may provide another leg higher as the GBP/USD pair is refreshing session tops around 1.3070, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

“The BoE has announced it will expand its bond-buying scheme by £150 billion to £895 billion, exceeding estimates of a more modest £100 boost. Moreover, the BoE refrained from setting negative interest rates, prompting investors to price that adverse development out.”

