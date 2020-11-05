Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is refreshing session tops around 1.3070

Trading mindset and GBP/USD forex breakout trade management
In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how take and manage GBP/USD forex swing trade, using 4 hourly and 1 hourly entries and exits. Doing the swing forex trades takes experiences and skills of successful forex traders. Swing trading does not takes a lot of time and you can become and stay consistently profitable forex swing trader by spending just 20 minutes per day trading forex market, once you learn swing trading strategy and apply right trading mindset and risk management rules.
GBP/USD: Bulls on parade after boosts from Bailey and Biden
The Bank of England (BoE) has arrived to support the economy and pound bulls are cheering. Brexit may provide another leg higher as the GBP/USD pair is refreshing session tops around 1.3070, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“The BoE has announced it will expand its bond-buying scheme by £150 billion to £895 billion, exceeding estimates of a more modest £100 boost. Moreover, the BoE refrained from setting negative interest rates, prompting investors to price that adverse development out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Final stretch of US elections and Fed decision rock markets
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. The Federal Reserve is set to leave interest rates unchanged and provide comments on the economy. Live coverage.
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate.
XAU/USD jumps to $1950 for the first time since mid-September
Boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board, XAU/USD jumped to $1952, reaching the highest level since September 21. It then pulled back, and it is trading at $1945, up almost 3%, having the biggest daily gain in two months.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.