Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is rebounding from the lower end of its range

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bounces from lows, challenges 1.3036 resistance

GBP/USD daily chart 

After the October and December bull-run, the market is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

GBP/USD climbs to session tops, inching closer to mid-1.3000s

The buying interest around the British pound picked up some pace during the early North-American session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3035 region.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3037
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.2992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3062
Daily SMA50 1.3075
Daily SMA100 1.288
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3184
Previous Daily Low 1.2983
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3107
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2721
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3123
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3324

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

