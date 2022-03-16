Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is pushing against 1.3100 resistance area

GBP/USD Forecast: Can pound reclaim 1.3100 on risk flows?

GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.3100 early Wednesday after having closed the previous day in positive territory. The improving market mood seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to find demand but investors might refrain from committing to large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but added that there were hopes for compromises. "Some formulations of agreements with Ukraine are close to being agreed," Lavrov added. Read more...

GBP/USD is pushing against 1.3100 resistance area

The pound’s recovery from 16-month lows right below 1.3000 seen earlier this week is struggling to confirm past 1.3100. The cable is posting gains for the second consecutive day, although it seems to have found resistance right above the mentioned 1.3100.

The GBP/USD is trading higher, buoyed by a brighter market sentiment on Wednesday. Positive comments about the Ukrainian peace talks and the economic stimulus announced by Chinese authorities have boosted sentiment on Wednesday, sending stock markets higher for the benefit of the risk-sensitive pound and euro. Read more...

GBP/USD to sink towards 1.28 on combination of hawkish Fed and cautious BoE – Scotiabank

GBP/USD drifts higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important interest rate decision while on Thursday, the Bank of England will hold its March monetary policy meeting. Economists at Scotiabank expect a hawkish Fed and a cautious BoE, which should drag the cable down to 1.28.

“A 25bps hike by the Fed will be matched by the BoE tomorrow but the outlook for the remainder of the year is clearly tilted in the USD’s favour as the BoE may only deliver as much as an additional 75bps by end-2022 compared to up to 175bps more from the Fed.” Read more...