Cable remains biased lower, but bears continue to struggle at psychological 1.30 support and unable to clearly break lower for over one month. Technical studies on daily and weekly charts show strong negative momentum, with bearish signals being reinforced by 5/200WMA death-cross and likely repeated monthly close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.3164 (38.2% of 1.1409/1.4249 rally). Read more...

GBP/USD has turned north and moved into positive territory in the European session on Tuesday following a dip below 1.3000 earlier in the day. The pair is facing key resistance at 1.3050 and it could post additional recovery gains in case sellers fail to defend that level. In the absence of high-impact data releases from the UK, the dollar's market valuation continues to drive GBP/USD's action on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to have steadied near 100.80, where it closed on Monday, after rising above 101.00 during the Asian session. Read more...

GBP/USD is on the verge of a bearish breakout, but support could be firm. The bulls will monitor for accumulation at this juncture. GBP/USD is stalling at a critical level of daily support. The following is an analysis of the market's structure and potential hypothetical outcomes from both a bearish and bullish point of view. Read more...

