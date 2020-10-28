Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is on the backfoot but off its worst levels as hopes of Brexit buoys the pound

GBP/USD analysis: Could go downwards

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the resistance provided by the 100-hour SMA near 1.3070. During Wednesday morning, the rate pierced the lower line of the medium-term ascending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that a reversal north could occur in the nearest future. In this case the currency pair could re-test the predetermined resistance.

GBP/USD treading calmer waters as Brexit hopes pick up

At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades off its worst levels at 1.2989 and between a range of 1.1916 and 1.3064, down some 0.4% following a resurgence in both the coronavirus spread and the greenback's safe-haven allure.

