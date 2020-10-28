Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is on the backfoot but off its worst levels as hopes of Brexit buoys the pound

GBP/USD analysis: Could go downwards
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the resistance provided by the 100-hour SMA near 1.3070. During Wednesday morning, the rate pierced the lower line of the medium-term ascending channel.
From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that a reversal north could occur in the nearest future. In this case the currency pair could re-test the predetermined resistance.
GBP/USD treading calmer waters as Brexit hopes pick up
At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades off its worst levels at 1.2989 and between a range of 1.1916 and 1.3064, down some 0.4% following a resurgence in both the coronavirus spread and the greenback's safe-haven allure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
