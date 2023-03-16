Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is likely to take cues from the US data

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected after challenging the critical resistance of 105.00 as the release of weak United States Retail Sales and lower Producer Price Index (PPI) figures confirmed that the US inflation is meaningfully declining. This eased hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets dramatically. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair has attempted a recovery move from the psychological support of 1.2000 in the early Asian session. The Cable witnessed a sell-off on Wednesday after reports citing internal ‘materialistic weaknesses’ in Credit Suisse spooked market sentiment. The release of the financial budget by United Kingdom Finance Minister (FM) Jeremy Hunt failed to provide a cushion to the Pound Sterling.

Many headlines are picking up on the Credit Suisse front on Thursday amid liquidity issues. Adding to this, the Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts on bolstering liquidity in the event of a worsening situation. The chain reaction began with Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) fallout, where the UK division was rescued by HSBC bank, while in the case of Credit Suisse, both BoE and SNB are in hot haste. Read more...

GBP/USD is in a consolidative phase in early Asian trading hours on Thursday amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England (BoE) is in emergency talks as the Credit Suisse crisis worsens following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention.

