Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is likely to take cues from the US data

GBP/USD silence at 1.2070 level, as the market awaits more clarity on the Credit Suisse front
GBP/USD is in a consolidative phase in early Asian trading hours on Thursday amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England (BoE) is in emergency talks as the Credit Suisse crisis worsens following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention.
Many headlines are picking up on the Credit Suisse front on Thursday amid liquidity issues. Adding to this, the Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts on bolstering liquidity in the event of a worsening situation. The chain reaction began with Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) fallout, where the UK division was rescued by HSBC bank, while in the case of Credit Suisse, both BoE and SNB are in hot haste. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Defends 1.2000 as USD Index corrects after hawkish Fed bets fade
The GBP/USD pair has attempted a recovery move from the psychological support of 1.2000 in the early Asian session. The Cable witnessed a sell-off on Wednesday after reports citing internal ‘materialistic weaknesses’ in Credit Suisse spooked market sentiment. The release of the financial budget by United Kingdom Finance Minister (FM) Jeremy Hunt failed to provide a cushion to the Pound Sterling.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected after challenging the critical resistance of 105.00 as the release of weak United States Retail Sales and lower Producer Price Index (PPI) figures confirmed that the US inflation is meaningfully declining. This eased hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets dramatically. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0600 on Credit Suisse plans, ECB eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains in the Asian session this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading impetus.
AUD/USD consolidates strong Australian jobs data-led gains below 0.6650
AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside below 0.6650, fuelled by the better-than-expected Australian employment data. Strong Australian jobs data spurred 25 bps RBA April rate hike bets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar is fading its recovery amid a better market mood.
USD/JPY bears attack 133.00 despite steady yields as Credit Suisse turmoil appears far from over
USD/JPY fades late Wednesday’s corrective bounce off a one-month low as it prints mild losses around 133.00, down for the second consecutive day during early Thursday. The Yen pair ignores the latest inaction of the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the global policymakers’ efforts to placate the financial market fears emanating from the Credit Suisse crisis.
Gold corrects to near $1,910 despite deepening fears of global banking turmoil
Gold price has sensed selling pressure while extending its rally, however, the upside is still solid. A correction in the precious metal looks short-lived as gold’s appeal is extremely solid amid deepening fears of the global banking crisis.
ECB Preview: Set for 50 bps rate hike, Lagarde holds the key Premium
Amidst the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout and elevated inflation levels in the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) remains on track to deliver another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike this Thursday.