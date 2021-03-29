Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is in the throes of a downside extension

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears testing bullish commitments at critical support
GBP/USD has run out of steam on the upside and bears are forcing the price back up against daily/4-hour support. Bears are in anticipation of a downside opportunity and an extension of the broader bear trend. The following top-down analysis illustrates where the next trading opportunity could arise from a break of current support.
GBP/USD Forecast: Selling on spikes beyond 1.3800
The British Pound started the day with a strong footing, with GBP/USD jumping to 1.3846 during the European session, although later trimming intraday gains to close the day pretty much unchanged in the 1.3760 price zone. There was no particular catalyst behind’s the pound advance, although easing tensions between the UK and the EU and the kingdom’s reopening are making the pound more attractive.
EUR/USD about to challenge the year low
The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips above its yearly low at 1.1760, as investors rush into safe-haven assets. Caution fueled by uncertainty surrounding US President Biden’s spending program.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bullish outlook affirmed last week
Stellar price has trended sideways for 33 days between $0.440 and $0.350, and on below-average volume on each day. The 8.5% decline on March 24 was exhausted by the 25th, and XLM closed with a hammer pattern on the weekly chart, putting traders on alert that bulls were back in control.
US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout
Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.