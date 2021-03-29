Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is in the throes of a downside extension

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears testing bullish commitments at critical support

GBP/USD has run out of steam on the upside and bears are forcing the price back up against daily/4-hour support. Bears are in anticipation of a downside opportunity and an extension of the broader bear trend. The following top-down analysis illustrates where the next trading opportunity could arise from a break of current support.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Selling on spikes beyond 1.3800

The British Pound started the day with a strong footing, with GBP/USD jumping to 1.3846 during the European session, although later trimming intraday gains to close the day pretty much unchanged in the 1.3760 price zone. There was no particular catalyst behind’s the pound advance, although easing tensions between the UK and the EU and the kingdom’s reopening are making the pound more attractive.

Read More ...