Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is holding in red after another failure at 1.2500

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls struggle above 1.2500 amid coronavirus jitters, Brexit uncertainties

The GBP/USD pair built on Friday's intraday bounce of around 50 pips and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by sustained selling around the US dollar. Hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which continued undermining demand for the safe-haven US dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the pair. The British pound was further supported by upbeat UK Construction PMI, which rose to 55.3 in June as compared to market expectations pointing to a reading of 47 and 28.9 previous.

From the US, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and jumped to 57.1 in June from 45.4 previous. This coupled with worries over the second wave of coronavirus infections provided some respite to the USD bulls. The market concerns that the recent sharp rise in COVID-19 cases might trigger renewed lockdown measures and that the current economic recovery may prove to be short-lived revived demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the USD. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Pound is holding in red after another failure at 1.2500

Cable is trading in red in Europe on Tuesday, following repeated failure to clearly break above 1.2500 mark, but so far holding within the previous day's range and supported by broken Fibo 38.2% barrier at 1.2466.

Daily techs are mixed (MA's still in bullish configuration vs sideways-moving momentum, but in negative territory and overbought stochastic).

Fundamentals are not working in favor of pound as comments from PM Johnson weakened government's image among the citizens and expected announcement of new 3 billion pounds worth stimulus, a part of broader plans to revive the economy.

Key support at 1.2466 which kept the downside limited for the three consecutive day, is in immediate focus. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' careless care home comment, weak stimulus, downtrend resistance, all point down

"Too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have" – these comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson about old age residencies have caused anger and further eroded the British government's political credit as the country is attempting recovery from coronavirus.

The embattled PM – who personally suffered badly from COVID-19 – may be preparing for a potential inquiry. Some 20,000 people have died at care homes and the UK has the highest mortality rate in Europe. Read More...