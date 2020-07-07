Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is holding in red after another failure at 1.2500

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls struggle above 1.2500 amid coronavirus jitters, Brexit uncertainties
The GBP/USD pair built on Friday's intraday bounce of around 50 pips and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by sustained selling around the US dollar. Hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which continued undermining demand for the safe-haven US dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the pair. The British pound was further supported by upbeat UK Construction PMI, which rose to 55.3 in June as compared to market expectations pointing to a reading of 47 and 28.9 previous.
From the US, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and jumped to 57.1 in June from 45.4 previous. This coupled with worries over the second wave of coronavirus infections provided some respite to the USD bulls. The market concerns that the recent sharp rise in COVID-19 cases might trigger renewed lockdown measures and that the current economic recovery may prove to be short-lived revived demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the USD. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Pound is holding in red after another failure at 1.2500
Cable is trading in red in Europe on Tuesday, following repeated failure to clearly break above 1.2500 mark, but so far holding within the previous day's range and supported by broken Fibo 38.2% barrier at 1.2466.
Daily techs are mixed (MA's still in bullish configuration vs sideways-moving momentum, but in negative territory and overbought stochastic).
Fundamentals are not working in favor of pound as comments from PM Johnson weakened government's image among the citizens and expected announcement of new 3 billion pounds worth stimulus, a part of broader plans to revive the economy.
Key support at 1.2466 which kept the downside limited for the three consecutive day, is in immediate focus. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' careless care home comment, weak stimulus, downtrend resistance, all point down
"Too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have" – these comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson about old age residencies have caused anger and further eroded the British government's political credit as the country is attempting recovery from coronavirus.
The embattled PM – who personally suffered badly from COVID-19 – may be preparing for a potential inquiry. Some 20,000 people have died at care homes and the UK has the highest mortality rate in Europe. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.